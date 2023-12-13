Morrell vs Agbeko PREVIEW: December 16, 2023 | PBC on SHOWTIME





#MorrellAgbeko Fight Night

Morrell vs. Agbeko will see undefeated WBA Super Middleweight Champion and Minneapolis fan-favorite David Morrell Jr. battle knockout artist Sena Agbeko headlining action live on SHOWTIME on Saturday, December 16 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from The Armory in Minneapolis.

The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast will begin at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and feature exciting contenders Chris “Primetime” Colbert and Jose “Rayo” Valenzuela in a 12-round WBA Lightweight Title Eliminator as they rematch in the co-main event. Plus, WBC Flyweight World Champion Julio Cesar Martinez defends his world title against unbeaten contender Angelino Cordova and all-action former world champions Robert “The Ghost” Guerrero and Andre Berto square off in a 10-round welterweight rematch in the telecast opener.

