The PBC Podcast: David Benavidez, Robert Guerrero

Two of the best personalities in the sport, plus a look ahead to Saturday night’s PBC on SHOWTIME card in Minneapolis.

Undefeated, two-time super middleweight champion and boxing superstar David Benavidez and two-division world champion Robert Guerrero are this week’s guests on The PBC Podcast. Fresh off his win over Demetrius Andrade, Benavidez looks ahead to 2024 and maps out what’s next for him. Guerrero recalls some of his favorite moments in what has been a tremendous career, and explains what his goals are as he prepares to return Saturday night in a rematch against Andre Berto.

Plus, hosts Kenneth Bouhairie and Michael Rosenthal break down Saturday night’s entire stacked SHOWTIME card (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT), including David Morrell Jr. vs. Sena Agbeko in the main event, and in this week’s Toe to Toe segment, list their PBC Breakout Candidates for 2024.

