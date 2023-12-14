Morrell vs Agbeko FINAL PRESS CONFERENCE | #MorrellAgbeko





Watch the FINAL PRESS CONFERENCE for David Morrell Jr. vs Sena Agbeko at 2pm ET/1pm CT/11am PT.

ABOUT #MORRELLAGBEKO FIGHT NIGHT:

Undefeated WBA Super Middleweight Champion and Minneapolis fan-favorite David Morrell Jr. will battle knockout artist Sena Agbeko headlining action live on SHOWTIME® on Saturday, December 16 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from The Armory in Minneapolis.

The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast will feature exciting contenders Chris “Primetime” Colbert and Jose “Rayo” Valenzuela in a 12-round WBA Lightweight Title Eliminator as they rematch in the co-main event, and WBC Flyweight World Champion Julio Cesar Martinez defends his world title against unbeaten contender Angelino Cordova. Plus, in a special attraction telecast opener, all-action former world champions Robert “The Ghost” Guerrero and Andre Berto will square off in a 10-round welterweight rematch. The show will be the final boxing telecast from SHOWTIME SPORTS® after 37 years.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions and Warriors Boxing, are on sale now and can be purchased at the Armory at http://ArmoryMN.com/ and through Ticketmaster.

Fight Night Details: https://pbcham.ps/FightNight-121623

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:

https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts

FOLLOW US:

Tweets by premierboxing

https://instagram.com/premierboxing

https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions