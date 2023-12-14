Home / Boxing Videos / Jake Paul: "I punch freaking through steel" 👀 #shorts

Jake Paul: "I punch freaking through steel" 👀 #shorts

DAZN Boxing 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



Jake Paul gives his three reasons why he will beat Andre August.

Paul returns to action against August, LIVE on DAZN, FRIDAY, December 15.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#JakePaul #PaulAugust #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

David Morrell Jr. vs. Sena Agbeko: Final Press Conference | SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING

Watch the final press conference for David Morrell Jr. vs. Sena Agbeko ahead of their …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved