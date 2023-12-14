Home / Boxing Videos / Fight Breaks Out Between Team Bostan & Russ After Presser 😤👊

Fight Breaks Out Between Team Bostan & Russ After Presser 😤👊

Matchroom Boxing



Following a fiery press conference back n’ forth, things continued to bubble over between Team Junaid Bostan and Team Gordie Russ immediately after the fighters face off, behind the cameras during the Peter McGrail face off!

