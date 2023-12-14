Fight Breaks Out Between Team Bostan & Russ After Presser 😤👊 Matchroom Boxing 56 mins ago Boxing Videos Following a fiery press conference back n’ forth, things continued to bubble over between Team Junaid Bostan and Team Gordie Russ immediately after the fighters face off, behind the cameras during the Peter McGrail face off! #BostanRuss #Shorts #RodriguezEdwards * amp Bostan Boxing breaks Eddie Hearn Fight Interview Matchroom Matchroom Boxing Presser Russ team 2023-12-14 Matchroom Boxing Share Facebook Twitter Stumbleupon LinkedIn Pinterest