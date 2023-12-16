Subriel Matias SLAMS Teofimo Lopez As Eddie Hearn Talks Devin Haney





IBF World Super Lightweight Champion Subriel Matias is in Glendale, Arizona to support stable mate Kevin Gonzalez but attention quickly turned to his next move. Promoter Eddie Hearn joins for a possible discussion relating to a potential Devin Haney unification whilst Matias himself had strong words for Teofimo Lopez following their public talks seemingly falling through.

#SubrielMatias #DevinHaney #TeofimoLopez

