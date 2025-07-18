Home / Boxing Videos / Mario Barrios On the Symbolism of His Epic Ringwalks

Mario Barrios On the Symbolism of His Epic Ringwalks

Premier Boxing Champions



Every time Mario Barrios walks to the ring, he summons the energy of his ancestors. 🪶

#PacquiaoBarrios | SATURDAY | PBC PPV on Prime Video

🔗 https://pbcham.ps/m/FightNight

