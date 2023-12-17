Home / Boxing Videos / MASTER CLASS | Bam Rodriguez vs. Sunny Edwards Fight Highlights

MASTER CLASS | Bam Rodriguez vs. Sunny Edwards Fight Highlights

DAZN Boxing 59 mins ago Boxing Videos



December 16, 2023 — Fight highlights of Bam Rodriguez vs. Sunny Edwards from Phoenix, Arizona. @AutoZone @AutoZone

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing #RodriguezEdwards

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

Bam Rodriguez, Sunny Edwards & Eddie Hearn React To Epic Fight

Hear from Jesse Bam Rodriguez, Sunny Edwards and Eddie Hearn after the epic Flyweight unification …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved