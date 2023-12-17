Albert Gonzalez Vs Alexis Molina: Full Fight (Rodrigez Vs Edwards Undercard)

‘Chop Chop’ Albert Gonzalez moves 7-0 in Arizona, beating Alexis Molina via a second round stoppage on the Bam Rodriguez vs Sunny Edwards undercard on Saturday 16 December 2023.
