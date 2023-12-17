Joe McGrail vs Edgar Ortiz Jr: Full Fight (Rodrigez Vs Edwards Undercard) Matchroom Boxing 18 mins ago Boxing Videos It’s a first win of the night for the UK as Joe McGrail moves 8-0 in Glendale, Arizona beating Edgar Ortiz Jr with a series of body shots early on the Bam Rodriguez vs Sunny Edwards undercard on Saturday 16 December 2023. #BeforeTheBell #RodriguezEdwards #Boxing * Edgar Edwards Fight FULL JOE Matchroom Boxing McGrail ORTIZ Rodrigez undercard 2023-12-17 Matchroom Boxing Share Facebook Twitter Stumbleupon LinkedIn Pinterest