Joe McGrail vs Edgar Ortiz Jr: Full Fight (Rodrigez Vs Edwards Undercard)

It’s a first win of the night for the UK as Joe McGrail moves 8-0 in Glendale, Arizona beating Edgar Ortiz Jr with a series of body shots early on the Bam Rodriguez vs Sunny Edwards undercard on Saturday 16 December 2023.

