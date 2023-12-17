Home / Boxing Videos / JARRELL MILLER vs 5 ⭐️ BUFFET

JARRELL MILLER vs 5 ⭐️ BUFFET

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Ahead of the Day Of Reckoning and his fight versus Daniel Dubois, Jarrell Miller took on a different challenge as he faced a 5 star all-you-can-eat buffet.

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/frankwarren_tv
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial
To license Queensberry Fight Footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact

Tags

About Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions

Check Also

Fight Day 5k: Glendale, Arizona – Before Rodriguez Vs Edwards 🏃💨

Thanks to those who joined Eddie Hearn, Frank Smith plus the likes of Dalton Smith, …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved