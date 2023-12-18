|JAIME MUNGUÍA LOS ANGELES MEDIA DAY MUNGUÍA VS. RYDER
SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT FIGHT WILL BE EXCLUSIVELY LIVE WORLDWIDE ON DAZN FROM FOOTPRINT CENTER ON SATURDAY, JANUARY 27, 2024
TICKETS ON SALE!
|LOS ANGELES, CA: (December 12, 2023): The undefeated, former World Champion Jaime Munguía (42-0, 33 KOs) hosted a media day in Los Angeles today ahead of his 12-round super middleweight clash against former Interim World Champion John “The Gorilla” Ryder (32-6, 18 KOs) of the U.K. The explosive fight night, which is presented in association with Zanfer Boxing and Matchroom Boxing, will take place at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, January 27 and broadcast worldwide on DAZN.Here is what today’s participants had to say:
|JAIME MUNGUÍA, FORMER WORLD CHAMPION:“I am thankful to Golden Boy and to Zanfer for this opportunity. Ryder is a great opponent and I know that this fight will open many doors.””I am not desperate for a knockout of John Ryder. I feel like I have the capabilities and I am fully prepared and trained to knock him out. If it happens, it will happen naturally.”
|FREDDIE ROACH, TRAINER TO JAIME MUNGUÍA:“Jaime Munguía is a really good puncher. He trains really hard every day. He’s ready to go 12-rounds any day of the week.”
|FERNANDO BELTRAN, CEO OF ZANFER BOXING:“It’s been a ride with Jaime Munguía and I am really proud of him. He’s a very loyal kid, and very hard-working. It’s been a pleasure to work with him, and to be involved in his career has been a privilege.”
|OSCAR DE LA HOYA, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF GOLDEN BOY:“The future starts today. Jaime has a tough challenge ahead of him, and with the addition of Freddie Roach in his corner we hope that he can do the job that Canelo couldn’t. We are very proud of Jaime Munguía and we expect a great 2024 for him.”
