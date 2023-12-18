Jesse Bam Rodriguez Vs Sunny Edwards – Fight Night (Behind The Scenes)





Jesse Rodriguez cemented his spot as the King of the Flyweight division after stopping Sunny Edwards to Unify the WBO and IBF World Titles in sensational style at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday 16 December 2023. Watch our exclusive behind the scenes post-fight edit that included wins for Murodjon Akhmadaliev, Galal Yafai, Junaid Bostan and a shock defeat to Peter McGrail and more!

