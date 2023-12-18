Prospect Geremi Vera closes the year in style in the WBA Future Venezuela  – World Boxing Association

On Saturday, December 16 at the Centro Recreacional Yesterday, Turmero, Venezuela, the third and last edition of the 2023 WBA Future of Venezuelan Boxing took place, which was organized by Morón Box of Venezuelan promoter Rafael Morón, with the support of the Venezuelan National Professional Boxing Commission, all with the backing of the pioneer organization.

Some of the most important figures of Caribbean boxing, such as former world champion David Griman, the emblematic Rigoberto Marcano, among many others, attended the event. Likewise, the Venezuelan boxing commissioner, Isaac Saavedra, expressed his happiness for the exponential growth of the boxers, due to the WBA Future Boxing style events.

The boxing show began at 2 pm (Venezuelan time) with a split decision victory of the 24-year-old fighter, Josber Sanchez (2-0-1) against his compatriot, Dereck Areimano (0-2). Next, Caracas’ Jesus Rojas (12-0) extended his undefeated record with a unanimous decision win over Rafael Marquez (2-4).

Brian Rodriguez (4-0), a 24 year old native of Caracas, defeated 25 year old Josmer Franco (4-10-1) from Merida by knockout in the first round, one of the most talked about fights of the event.

Gleybert “Canelito” Maia (3-0), 20 years old, extended his perfect performance in the ring with a unanimous decision victory over Neys Salcedo, 24 years old. Canelito once again showed his effective combinations, the way he dominated the center of the ring and every moment of the fight.

In the female bout of the afternoon, 22-year-old Lara-born Darly Perozo (2-0) won in a hard and very physical fight by unanimous decision against 21-year-old debutant Yenifer Mireles (0-1). In the co-main event, Armando Suarez (2-1) won by split decision against 23-year-old Zulian Pablo Gamarro (1-2).

Finally, in the main fight, starring the pupil of former world champion Roger Gutierrez, 18 year old Zulia prospect Geremi Vera (5-0) continues with perfect pace in the ring, after winning in a more than complicated duel, which at times did not have a clear dominator, against 28 year old Yeison Hernandez (6-6). Vera showed his interesting boxing tools, along with a powerful punch, effective punches and without losing the initiative at any time.



