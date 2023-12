"The Joshua fight is CLOSER than ever!" | Deontay Wilder Exclusive





► WATCH WILDER/PARKER & AJ/WALLIN www.sky.com/boxoffice/tnt-sports/day-of-reckoning

►SUBSCRIBE http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder says a fight with Anthony Joshua has never been closer, as he builds up to his fight with Joseph Parker.

Day of Reckoning featuring Anthony Joshua vs Otto Watlin and Deontay Wilder vs Joshua Parker is live on Saturday December 23. Sky customers can purchase on TNT Sports Box Office at www.sky.com/boxoffice/tnt-sports/day-of-reckoning.

►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsboxing

►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsboxing

►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/boxing

MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:

►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub

►SKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub

►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket

►SOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub

►SKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1

►SKY SPORTS: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub

►SKY SPORTS GOLF: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf