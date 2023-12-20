Lyndon Arthur plots fight of his life & hails Dimitry Bivol as No. 1 after Artur Beterbiev sparring





Ahead of his fight with Dmitry Bivol, IBO light-heavyweight champ Lyndon Arthur sat down with Andy Clarke to discuss the fight of his career.

Watch #DayOfReckoning live on Saturday on TNT Sports Box Office & DAZN PPV.

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/frankwarren_tv

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial

To license Queensberry Fight Footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact