Home / Boxing Videos / Lyndon Arthur plots fight of his life & hails Dimitry Bivol as No. 1 after Artur Beterbiev sparring

Lyndon Arthur plots fight of his life & hails Dimitry Bivol as No. 1 after Artur Beterbiev sparring

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



Ahead of his fight with Dmitry Bivol, IBO light-heavyweight champ Lyndon Arthur sat down with Andy Clarke to discuss the fight of his career.

Watch #DayOfReckoning live on Saturday on TNT Sports Box Office & DAZN PPV.

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/frankwarren_tv
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial
To license Queensberry Fight Footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact

Tags

About Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions

Check Also

“Everybody wants AJ!” Wilder admits window-shopping for Joshua & Fury-Usyk winner for undisputed 😤🔥

At the Grand Arrivals event in Riyadh, Deontay Wilder revealed his plans to take on …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved