'Tyson Fury is helping me beat Wilder' – Off The Cuff With Joseph Parker

Joseph Parker sits down with Ade Oladipo to discuss his fight with Deontay Wilder as part of the #dayofreckoning, his prospects for 2024 and more.

Watch Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker, part of the Day of Reckoning, live on DAZN PPV on December 23.

