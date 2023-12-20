Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, Daniel Dubois ✨ Day Of Reckoning, LIVE Grand Arrivals

As fight week gets under way in Riyadh, the fighters have landed in Boulevard World for the Grand Arrivals.
Anthony Joshua, Otto Wallin, Deontay Wilder, Joseph Parker, Jarrell Miller and the full Day Of Reckoning bill, speak to the media ahead of a monumental event on Saturday.
#JoshuaWallin #WilderParker #Boxing #Riyadhseason
