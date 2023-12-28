Home / Boxing Videos / Throwback | Raul Curiel vs Kendo Castaneda! 'El Cugar' Defends NABF Title vs Castaneda In Texas!

Throwback | Raul Curiel vs Kendo Castaneda! 'El Cugar' Defends NABF Title vs Castaneda In Texas!

Golden Boy Boxing 5 hours ago Boxing Videos



Raul Curiel Impresses In Win Over Castaneda, Defending NABF Title! Looks For More Silverware!

Raul Curiel vs Kendo Castaneda
Dec. 18th, 2021 – AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX – #ZurdoGonzalez

#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #boxeo #oscardelahoya #boxing2023 #boxinghighlights #raulcuriel #curiel #cugar #throwback #throwbackthursday #highlights #highlight #free

Shop Golden Boy
https://bit.ly/3qFl98W
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:
https://bit.ly/3s4shMw
Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
https://bit.ly/45aPCL6
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl

Tags

About Golden Boy Boxing

Check Also

Quick Jabs | D'Mitrius Ballard vs Paul Valenzuela! Big Meech Pulls Off Close Win Over Awkward Vet!

‘Big Meech’ Gets Win Over Valenzuela To Secure Next Fight Vs Jaime Munguia! D’Mitrius Ballard …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved