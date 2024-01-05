Home / Boxing Videos / Time For Vergil Ortiz Jr. To Stamp His Mark On A New Weight Class 🥊

Time For Vergil Ortiz Jr. To Stamp His Mark On A New Weight Class 🥊

DAZN Boxing



Chris Mannix and Sergio Mora preview Vergil Ortiz Jr’s first fight as a junior middleweight as he prepares to face Fredrick Lawson. Presented by @AutoZone.

