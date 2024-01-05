The Destroyer Conor Benn reacts to comments made by Bill and Devin Haney and admits a future fight is one he’d welcome down the line…
#shorts #conorbenn #devinhaney
The Destroyer Conor Benn reacts to comments made by Bill and Devin Haney and admits a future fight is one he’d welcome down the line…
#shorts #conorbenn #devinhaney
Tags * Benn Boxing Conor DEVIN Eddie Hearn Haney Interview Matchroom Matchroom Boxing problemquot quotCOME TELLS
We speak with Wesley Cannonier, Anthony Joshua’s Performance Chef, who runs us through AJ’s post …