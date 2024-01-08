Home / Boxing Videos / Rivals Reunited: Jorge Linares & Luke Campbell Share The Ring Again

Rivals Reunited: Jorge Linares & Luke Campbell Share The Ring Again

One time opponents Luke Campbell and three weight World Champ Jorge Linares go on the pads together six and a half years on from their World Title fight!

