Miranda conquered the Gold belt in Madrid  – World Boxing Association

Jennifer Miranda made a great fight against Iara Altamirano and won the World Boxing Association (WBA) Gold featherweight belt after a unanimous decision at the Callao Cinema, in Madrid, Spain on Sunday.

The Spanish fighter gave a great exhibition and dominated after 10 rounds with cards of 100-90, 100-90 and 99-91 against a tough Argentinean challenger, who gave everything in the ring but not enough to overcome the local.

Miranda showed a good technique and made a long fight as usual to achieve a wide victory in which she controlled the rhythm and carried out her strategy to perfection.

It was the featured fight of a great event in this particular venue, which experienced a great atmosphere and evidenced the rise of boxing in the Spanish capital. Miranda remains undefeated after 10 fights, with 1 knockout. For his part, Altamirano left his balance in 9 wins and 1 loss.



