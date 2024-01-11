Home / Boxing Videos / Should Ryan Garcia Fight Rolly Romero Or Devin Haney Next?

Chris Mannix and Sergio Mora discuss the options for Ryan Garcia’s next fight after the 25-year-old tweeted over the weekend that he would rather face Rolly Romero than Devin Haney.

