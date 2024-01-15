Home / Boxing Videos / Anthony Joshua Vs Francis Ngannou Launch Press Conference

Anthony Joshua Vs Francis Ngannou Launch Press Conference

Matchroom Boxing 3 hours ago Boxing Videos



It’s the launch of March 8’s all action showdown between Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou, live from London. Watch the first press conference ahead of the opening Face Off.

#JoshuaNgannou #RiyadhSeason #Boxing

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

"I'll Be Fitter, Stronger & Smarter" Anthony Joshua On Francis Ngannou

Anthony Joshua talks to the DAZN team following the launch press conference on all things …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved