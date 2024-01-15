Erick Rosa vacated his world title and will move up in class  – World Boxing Association

Dominican Erick “Minipacman” Rosa vacated his World Boxing Association (WBA) minimum title on January 15 through a letter sent by his team to the pioneering body.

The message, signed by the promoter Bélgica Peña, thanked the WBA for all the opportunities received by the Quintana Roo native and highlighted that the reason for this decision is that Rosa’s body has grown in the last few months and for this reason he cannot make the 105 lbs. weight.

In addition, he requested to be rated in the light flyweight division, in which he intends to continue making a career in the immediate future.

The WBA thanks Rosa for representing the black and gold colors, while wishing him the best for the challenges ahead and that he gets the chance to fight for a belt again.

Now, Thailand’s Thamanoon Niyomtrong is left as the only champion in the minimum division.



