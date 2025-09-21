Home / Boxing Videos / SNEAK PEEK 👀 Eubank Jr Vs Benn 2: Face Off – The Rematch

SNEAK PEEK 👀 Eubank Jr Vs Benn 2: Face Off – The Rematch

Watch as Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn reignite the family feud for this special face off episode, coming soon to DAZN, with host Josh Denzel. We can’t wait for November 15’s rematch!

#shorts #eubankbenn2 #boxing

