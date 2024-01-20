Home / Boxing Videos / Francis Ngannou Is ADAMANT that he defeated Tyson Fury

Francis Ngannou Is ADAMANT that he defeated Tyson Fury

DAZN Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Francis Ngannou spoke to the DAZN Boxing Show about his upcoming bout with Anthony Joshua and opened up on his sense of injustice against Tyson Fury.

