Mikaela Mayer Outclasses Mary Spencer, Becomes WBA Champion – World Boxing Association

American standout Mikaela Mayer (22-2, 5 KOs) captured the WBA super-welterweight world title on Thursday night, earning a dominant unanimous decision over Canada’s Mary Spencer (10-3, 6 KOs) at the Cabaret du Casino in Montréal. Scorecards read 100-90, 98-92 and 98-92, reflecting Mayer’s clear command across ten rounds.

Mayer set the tempo early, working behind a crisp jab, smart footwork, and intelligent pressure. Spencer tried to use her reach and power, but the American consistently beat her to the punch, landing clean combinations upstairs and to the body. A sharp straight left in the second round rocked the defending champion, setting the tone for a tactical masterclass.

Spencer, making her second title defense, showed grit and resilience but couldn’t solve Mayer’s rhythm or ring generalship. Controlling the center and cutting off angles, Mayer avoided extended exchanges and dictated the pace throughout. As the rounds wore on, her speed and accuracy became even more pronounced, leaving Spencer with isolated moments but little overall momentum.

With the win, Mayer becomes a three-division world champion — previously holding titles at super-featherweight and welterweight — and now claiming her first belt under the WBA banner. A signature victory that further solidifies her place among the elite of women’s boxing.

“The most important thing is now I have options,” Mayer said post-fight. “I’m comfortable at 154, but I can move down to 147 and chase the undisputed crown. I’m ready for whatever comes next.”