Ioka Jumps to Bantamweight in Pursuit of History – World Boxing Association

Four-division world champion Kazuto Ioka announced this week that he will move up to bantamweight, aiming to kick off a new chapter and chase yet another world title in hopes of enhancing his legacy.

The 36-year-old Japanese star, who lost his WBA title to Fernando Martínez last year and dropped the rematch this May, insists there is still history left for him to write.

“I will move up to bantamweight and challenge to become a five-division world champion,” Ioka declared at a boxing event this week.

Ioka also confirmed that his next fight will take place December 31 — Japan’s traditional New Year’s Eve boxing date — a night synonymous with major fights in the country.

“This will be the final big challenge of my career,” he said. “I want to give back with everything I have, even if the result is small. I want to show everyone what it means to become a five-division champion.” A historic achievement would make him the first Japanese fighter ever to win titles in five weight classes.

Reflecting on back-to-back defeats to Martínez, Ioka was candid:

“Results are everything. I’m disappointed, but I gave everything every moment. I’m 36, but I don’t feel like I should retire. I put everything into that fight, so right now I can’t think about the future.”

His next opponent is expected to be announced soon. The bout will serve as a crucial test as Ioka assesses the bantamweight landscape and maps out a path toward another world-title opportunity.