📞 "Give Me A Call!"- Tom Aspinall Offers Anthony Joshua Sparring Help For Ngannou
Matchroom Boxing
3 hours ago
Boxing Videos
* Anthony Aspinall Boxing CALLquot Eddie Hearn Interview Joshua Matchroom Matchroom Boxing Ngannou offers quotGIVE SPARRING Tom 2024-01-21
UFC interim Heavyweight Champ Tom Aspinall offers his services to Anthony Joshua for potential sparring for Francis Ngannou and explains why AJ should draft in an MMA fighter into training camp.
Listen to the full interview on the Flash Knockdown Podcast (S4 EP3) part of the Matchroom Boxing Podcast collection, available on all streaming platforms.
#JoshuaNgannou #TomAspinall #Shorts
Check Also
►SUBSCRIBE http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub After retaining her IBF welterweight title against Mikaela Mayer, Natasha Jonas felt her …