📞 "Give Me A Call!"- Tom Aspinall Offers Anthony Joshua Sparring Help For Ngannou

3 hours ago



UFC interim Heavyweight Champ Tom Aspinall offers his services to Anthony Joshua for potential sparring for Francis Ngannou and explains why AJ should draft in an MMA fighter into training camp.

Listen to the full interview on the Flash Knockdown Podcast (S4 EP3) part of the Matchroom Boxing Podcast collection, available on all streaming platforms.

