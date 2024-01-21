Home / Boxing Videos / "I'd love to fight Canelo AGAIN" – Off The Cuff With John Ryder

"I'd love to fight Canelo AGAIN" – Off The Cuff With John Ryder

DAZN Boxing 4 hours ago Boxing Videos



John Ryder sits down with Gareth A Davies to discuss his early years, fighting Canelo Alvarez in Mexico and

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#munguiaryder #DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

Dmitry Bivol Explains Why Artur Beterbiev Is A Tougher Test Than Canelo Alvarez

WBA World Light Heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bivol reveals why he thinks the proposed Undisputed showdown …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved