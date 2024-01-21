EXCLUSIVE: "Beterbiev Is A Harder Fight Than Canelo!" – Dmitry Bivol





WBA World Light Heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bivol joins us for a catch-up following Artur Beterbiev’s victory over Callum Smith to talk all things Undisputed. Bivol talks up the proposed clash, takes a look at Beterbiev’s strengths and explains why he thinks his skills will shine through and be enough to land the ultimate prize in the 175lbs division 🎙️ Listen to the full interview on the Flash Knockdown Podcast (S4 EP3) part of the Matchroom Boxing Podcast collection, available on all streaming platforms now 🎧 https://pod.fo/e/21527a

