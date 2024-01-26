Home / Boxing Videos / Path To Glory | Jaime Munguia Continues His Career Seeking Legacy! Some Of Boxings Best's Opinions!

Path To Glory | Jaime Munguia Continues His Career Seeking Legacy! Some Of Boxings Best's Opinions!

Munguía vs. Ryder is a 12-round Super Middleweight fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions in co-promotion with Zanfer Boxing and Matchroom Boxing. MunguiaRyder will be live from Footprint Center, Pheonix, AZ on Saturday, January 27th, 2024.
Tickets for Munguía vs. Ryder are on sale and are priced at $200, $150, $100, $75, $50 and $30 plus applicable fees. A limited amount of Golden Boy VIP Experience tickets will also be available for purchase with exclusive merchandise and fight night upgrades included. Standard and VIP tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or GoldenBoyPromotions.com.

About Golden Boy Boxing

