Home / Boxing Videos / Full Fight| Jaime Munguia vs Gabe Rosado! Another Historic War Between Mexico & Puerto Rico ((FREE))

Full Fight| Jaime Munguia vs Gabe Rosado! Another Historic War Between Mexico & Puerto Rico ((FREE))

Golden Boy Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



The Fans Won Here! Jaime Munguia and Gabe Rosado Go Toe to Toe In The Center Of The Ring For 12RDS!

Jaime Munguia vs Gabriel Rosado
Nov. 13th, 2021 – Honda Center, Anaheim, CA – #MunguiaRosado

#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #boxeo #oscardelahoya #boxing2023 #boxinghighlights #jaimemunguia #munguia #tijuana #tj #mexico #watchondazn #ko #knockoutcity #knockout #highlights #highlight

Shop Golden Boy
https://bit.ly/3qFl98W
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:
https://bit.ly/3s4shMw
Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
https://bit.ly/45aPCL6
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl

Tags

About Golden Boy Boxing

Check Also

Tim Tszyu Announces His Fight vs. Keith Thurman on March 30

#ThurmanTszyu #PBConPRIME Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info. SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS: https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts FOLLOW US: …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved