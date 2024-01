GOLDEN BOY FIGHT NIGHT: JAIME MUNGUÍA VS. JOHN RYDER PRELIMINARY BOUTS

The undefeated, former World Champion Jaime Munguía (42-0, 33 KOs) and former Interim World Champion John “The Gorilla” Ryder (32-6, 18 KOs) of the U.K will christen the newly built Golden Boy Boxing Gym with a media workout on Tuesday, January 16. They will promote their 12-round super middleweight clash, which is presented in association with Zanfer Boxing and Matchroom Boxing. The action will take place at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, January 27 and broadcast worldwide on DAZN.

On the preliminary card, Daniel “Junebug” Garcia (7-0, 5 KOs) of Denver, Colorado will participate in a six-round lightweight match against Phoenix, Arizona’s Daniel Lugo (4-1, 1 KOs). Gregory Morales (15-1, 9 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas will challenge Ronal Ron (14-4, 11 KOs) of Chino Hills, California in an eight-round super bantamweight fight. In a four-round bantamweight, former Mexican Olympian Gael “El Terror” Cabrera (3-0, 2 KOs) will measure up against Miguel Ceballos (2-0, 2 KOs) of Peoria, Arizona . Opening the fight night festivities with a four-round bantamweight fight, Johnny “Sugarcane” Cañas (2-0, 2 KOs) of Santa Ana, California will face Oakland, California’s William Davis (2-1-1, 1 KO).

#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2024 #boxinghighlights #WatchOnDAZN #munguiaryder #mexicovsuk #goldenboyvsmatchroom

Watch our fights LIVE and on-demand on DAZN:

https://www.dazn.com/en-US/home

Shop Golden Boy

https://bit.ly/3qFl98W

Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:

https://bit.ly/3s4shMw

Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:

https://bit.ly/45aPCL6

Like Golden Boy on Facebook:

https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl