Quick Jabs | William Zepeda vs Hector Tanajara! El Camaron Did Not Stop Punching! Best Moments HLs!





William ‘El Camaron’ Zepeda Put On A Stellar Performance Just When The Critics Thought Tanajara Was Too Skilled For The Native Undefeated Mexican!

Picking up plenty of wins since, ‘El Camaron’ Returns To The Ring Headlining The Cosmopolitan, Las Vegas, NV, March 16th, 2024 vs ‘Maximus’ Maxi Hughes of Yorkshire, UK!

William Zepeda vs Hector Tanajara – July 9th, 2021

Banc of Cal Stadium, Los Angeles, CA – #ZurdoBarrera

