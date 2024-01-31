Home / Boxing Videos / Quick Jabs | William Zepeda vs Hector Tanajara! El Camaron Did Not Stop Punching! Best Moments HLs!

Quick Jabs | William Zepeda vs Hector Tanajara! El Camaron Did Not Stop Punching! Best Moments HLs!

Golden Boy Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



William ‘El Camaron’ Zepeda Put On A Stellar Performance Just When The Critics Thought Tanajara Was Too Skilled For The Native Undefeated Mexican!
Picking up plenty of wins since, ‘El Camaron’ Returns To The Ring Headlining The Cosmopolitan, Las Vegas, NV, March 16th, 2024 vs ‘Maximus’ Maxi Hughes of Yorkshire, UK!

William Zepeda vs Hector Tanajara – July 9th, 2021
Banc of Cal Stadium, Los Angeles, CA – #ZurdoBarrera

#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2024 #boxinghighlights #william #zepeda #sanmateoatenco #cdmx #mexico #toluca #goldenboy #dazn #sports #free #quickjabs

Shop Golden Boy
https://bit.ly/3qFl98W
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:
https://bit.ly/3s4shMw
Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
https://bit.ly/45aPCL6
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl

Tags

About Golden Boy Boxing

Check Also

DANCING DAN AZEEZ! 🕺🏾 | Unorthodox preparation ahead of Buatsi fight

►SUBSCRIBE http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub ►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsboxing ►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsboxing ►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/boxing MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE: ►SKY …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved