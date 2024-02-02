Home / Boxing Videos / 'Fury-Usyk BIGGEST fight of this era' 👑 | Johnny Nelson and Matthew Mackin's preview

'Fury-Usyk BIGGEST fight of this era' 👑 | Johnny Nelson and Matthew Mackin's preview

Sky Sports Boxing



Johnny Nelson and Matthew Macklin preview the mega match that is Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk for the unified heavyweight world championship.

