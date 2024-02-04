What a win for ‘Big Steppa’ Khalil Coe who blasts Gerardo Osuna out in the second round in Las Vegas!
#shorts #Boxing #ko
What a win for ‘Big Steppa’ Khalil Coe who blasts Gerardo Osuna out in the second round in Las Vegas!
#shorts #Boxing #ko
Tags * Boxing Coe Drops Eddie Hearn Gerardo Interview Khalil Matchroom Matchroom Boxing Osuna Times
►SUBSCRIBE http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub Highlights of Joshua Buatsi vs Dan Azeez. ►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsboxing ►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsboxing ►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/boxing …