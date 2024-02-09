All weighed in and ready to fight! 6-0 duo Shannon Ryan and Jasmina Zapotoczna put their unbeaten records on the line for the WBA International Super Flyweight Title in London!
#shorts #boxing
All weighed in and ready to fight! 6-0 duo Shannon Ryan and Jasmina Zapotoczna put their unbeaten records on the line for the WBA International Super Flyweight Title in London!
#shorts #boxing
Tags * Boxing Eddie Hearn face Interview Jasmina Matchroom Matchroom Boxing Ryan Shannon WEIGH Zapotoczna
WBO Super Welterweight World Champion Tim Tszyu and RDCWorld’s Mark Phillips debate what would happen …