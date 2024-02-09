Ryan-Zapotoczna for the WBA International belt this Saturday  – World Boxing Association

Shannon Ryan and Jasmina Zapotoczna will face each other this Saturday in an undefeated duel for the World Boxing Association (WBA) International super flyweight title at the Indigo Arena at the O2, in Greenwich, London.

The fight will be part of the Matchroom event and will pit two rivals in the midst of their prime in a fight that will leave the winner in a great position.

Ryan made her debut in 2022 and has quickly risen through the ranks with wins over good level opposition to earn this regional title shot. The 27-year-old Brit beat Xenia Jorneac in her most recent fight in September last year and is ready to kick 2024 off with a bang.

Zapotoczna was born in Poland but holds British citizenship. The 29-year-old contender made her 2022 debut and last fought in December with a win over Gemma Ruegg.

Ryan has 6 wins, no losses, while Zapotoczna has exactly the same record as her opponent, neither has scored a knockout so far.



