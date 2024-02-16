Heavyweight hope Federico Pacheco gets four rounds in the bank over Jose Mario Tamez in Oaxaca on Friday 16 February 2024. Watch the full fight.
#Boxing #CurielNontshinga2 #Boxeo
Heavyweight hope Federico Pacheco gets four rounds in the bank over Jose Mario Tamez in Oaxaca on Friday 16 February 2024. Watch the full fight.
#Boxing #CurielNontshinga2 #Boxeo
Tags * CURIEL Federico Jose MARIO Matchroom Boxing Nontshinga pacheco Tamez undercard
Sofia Gutierrez and Eddie Hearn preview this weekend’s rematch between Adrian Curiel vs. Sivenathi Nontshinga. …