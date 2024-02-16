Full Fight | Ricardo Sandoval vs David Jimenez! Close Decision In WBA Flyweight Eliminator! ((FREE))





WOW! These 2 Warriors Left It All On The Canvas! David Jimenez Then Fell Short In His World Title Opportunity, While Ricardo Sandoval Still Is On The Hunt!

Sandoval Had 3 Dominant Victories Since This 2022 Defeat and Looks To Earn His Title Opportunity In 2024!

Ricardo Sandoval vs David Jimenez

July 16th, 2022 – Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA – #GarciaFortuna

