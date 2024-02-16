Home / Boxing Videos / Full Fight | Ricardo Sandoval vs David Jimenez! Close Decision In WBA Flyweight Eliminator! ((FREE))

Full Fight | Ricardo Sandoval vs David Jimenez! Close Decision In WBA Flyweight Eliminator! ((FREE))

Golden Boy Boxing 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



WOW! These 2 Warriors Left It All On The Canvas! David Jimenez Then Fell Short In His World Title Opportunity, While Ricardo Sandoval Still Is On The Hunt!
Sandoval Had 3 Dominant Victories Since This 2022 Defeat and Looks To Earn His Title Opportunity In 2024!

Ricardo Sandoval vs David Jimenez
July 16th, 2022 – Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA – #GarciaFortuna

#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #boxeo #oscardelahoya #boxing2024 #boxinghighlights #ricardo #sandoval #sinaloa #david #jimenez #costarica #watchondazn #highlights

Shop Golden Boy
https://bit.ly/3qFl98W
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:
https://bit.ly/3s4shMw
Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
https://bit.ly/45aPCL6
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl

Tags

About Golden Boy Boxing

Check Also

Adrian Curiel vs. Sivenathi Nontshinga 2: Will This Be The Fight Of The Year? | The DAZN Boxing Show

Sofia Gutierrez and Eddie Hearn preview this weekend’s rematch between Adrian Curiel vs. Sivenathi Nontshinga. …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved