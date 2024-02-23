Full Fight | Erik Morales vs Pablo Cano! Morales Still Got It, Beats Younger Stronger Cano! ((FREE))





Both Of These Mexican Warriors Have Been In The Ring With Some Of The Best And Treated The Fans To Some Bloody Wars!

Morales Became a 4-Division Multi World Champion Claiming The Vacant WBC Super Lightweight World Title With His Win Over Cano.

Cano Went On To Share The Ring With Shane Mosley, Paulie Malignaggi, Mauricio Herrera, Jorge Linares and more great fighters. Cano Returns To The Ring Saturday, February 24th, 2024 as the Co-Main Event to BerlangaMcCrory. Cano, Winning 5 Of His Last 6 Fights, Will Take On Undefeated Uzbek, Shakhram Giyasov Live On DAZN!

Erik Morales vs Pablo Cesar Cano

Sept. 17th, 2011 – MGM Grand, Las Vegas, NV – #MayweatherOrtiz

#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #boxeo #oscardelahoya #boxing2024 #boxinghighlights #erik #morales #tijuana #tj #mexico #cano #pablo #hbo #ko #knockoutcity #knockout #highlights #highlight

Shop Golden Boy

https://bit.ly/3qFl98W

Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:

https://bit.ly/3s4shMw

Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:

https://bit.ly/45aPCL6

Like Golden Boy on Facebook:

https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl