Josue Aguero keeps his Fedelatin belt  – World Boxing Association

Argentina’s Josue Agüero defended his World Boxing Association FedeLatin super featherweight belt for the first time with an explosive first round technical knockout over Aztec Francisco Lucero at the Casino de Buenos Aires.

On the banks of the Rio de La Plata, Agüero brought the crowd to their feet in an evening of luxury boxing.

They clashed gloves in the opening salute and the gaze of the local announced a complete focus on his purpose: to keep the belt on. There were exchanges of blows to the body, where the Mexican honored his warrior blood, however, he threw a punch that missed, leaving his guard down, a mistake the local took advantage of to connect a powerful and firm left cross that fulminated Lucero.

Despite trying to stay in the fight, the Mexican could not recover and was cornered and suffocated with a series of punches by Agüero. Finally, the referee intervened with precision to decree the technical knockout.

Thus, the 22-year-old native of the province of Catamarca, Argentina, maintains his unblemished record at 11 wins with 6 quick knockouts.



