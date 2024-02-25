Clara Lescurat retained her title in Buenos Aires  – World Boxing Association

At the Casino de Buenos Aires and with the encouragement of her fans, Clara Lescurat kept her World Boxing Association super flyweight title after defeating Mexican Regina Chavez in ten rounds by unanimous decision.

The bout did not have a first round of analysis. Both fighters walked to the center of the ring and immediately started the action. The world champion, who is one of the two Argentinean champions, kept the rhythm of the fight with more speed in attack, trying to keep her opponent out of distance.

On the other hand, the Aztec fighter left a good impression after absorbing well the blows received and keeping up with the rhythm of the fight. Always going forward and managing to land some good punches that led her to stand up until the last round.

Undoubtedly, this has been a profitable experience for the boxer from Mexico who with only 19 years old presented a good opposition against the champion who continues to consolidate her reign and remains undefeated in ten presentations.

The judges’ scorecards: 97-93 / 99-91 and 97-93 marked the victory of Lescurat who after the fight assured to be willing to fight anyone and is waiting for the big challenges.



