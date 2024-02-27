Home / Boxing Videos / INCREDIBLE 👾 Anthony Joshua Vs Francis Ngannou: Knockout Chaos Promo 🎥

INCREDIBLE 👾 Anthony Joshua Vs Francis Ngannou: Knockout Chaos Promo 🎥

Matchroom Boxing 4 hours ago Boxing Videos



Watch the official promo for Knockout Chaos in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Friday 8 March 2024 as Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou collide!

#JoshuaNgannou #Boxing #KnockoutChaos

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Fight Highlights | Shakhram Giyasov vs. Pablo Cesar Cano

February 24, 2024 — Fight highlights of Shakhram Giyasov vs. Pablo Cesar Cano from Orlando, …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved