Devin Haney Vs Ryan Garcia: New York Launch Press Conference

It’s the first press conference between Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia as the pair renew their amateur rivalry on April 20, this time for the WBC World Super Lightweight Title. Watch as both fighters come head to head!

