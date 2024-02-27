Devin Haney Vs Ryan Garcia: New York Launch Press Conference

It’s the first press conference between Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia as the pair renew their amateur rivalry on April 20, this time for the WBC World Super Lightweight Title. Watch as both fighters come head to head!
#HaneyGarcia #Boxing
It’s the first press conference between Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia as the pair renew their amateur rivalry on April 20, this time for the WBC World Super Lightweight Title. Watch as both fighters come head to head!
#HaneyGarcia #Boxing
Tags * Before The Bell Benn Dobson Benn vs Dobson CONFERENCE conor benn DEVIN Garcia George Liddard Haney Jimmy Sains LAUNCH Matchroom Boxing PRESS Ryan YORK
February 24, 2024 — Fight highlights of Shakhram Giyasov vs. Pablo Cesar Cano from Orlando, …