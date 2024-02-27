Conor McGregor support & family sacrifices! | Pierce O'Leary reveals new training setup & 2024 plans

Dev Sahni caught up with Pierce O’Leary ahead of his return to the ring on March 16th in Birmingham, discussing his new lease of life in 2024 and his plans for the year ahead.
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/frankwarren_tv
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial
To license Queensberry Fight Footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact