Serrano is ready to fight at home against Meinke  – World Boxing Association

After almost three years the featherweight champion, Amanda Serrano, will fight again in Puerto Rico. This Saturday she will defend her World Boxing Association (WBA) belt, in addition to the IBF and WBO versions against Nina Meinke at the Miguel Argrelot Coliseum, in San Juan, in the main event.

The home fighter will make a new exhibition in her country, where she last fought against Daniela Bermudez in March 2021. Most of Serrano’s career has taken place in the United States, where she has left her flag high and has written her history as one of the best of all time.

Now she will return home for a 12-round, 3-minute bout, her second in a row, with the likes of Jake Paul joining her on the card. Serrano will take part in the main event and will try to keep her winning streak, which now stands at four wins with her last loss coming in 2022 against Katie Taylor in a lightweight fight.

Meinke comes as a visitor and has been preparing in the Dominican Republic to get used to the Caribbean climate. The 30-year-old German comes in with six straight wins and with the intention of hurting the local’s party, a tough challenge but one for which she is fully motivated and confident.

Other young prospects like Krystal Rosado or the young Javon Walton will be in action in this great event that promises to be a full house in San Juan. Serrano has a record of 46 wins, 2 losses, 1 draw and 30 knockouts, while Meinke has 18 wins, 3 losses and 4 knockouts.Serrano to fight at home vs. Meinke.



